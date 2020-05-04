First Alert Weather: Cooler than average this week

We may stick with the cooler than average temperatures for the next week, but thankfully we are in May and not January. Temperatures look to remain in the 50s and low 60s for much of the next week ahead. Today we will see plentiful sunshine, and it will turn into a pretty nice afternoon. The strong winds that we saw yesterday have come down, and they will remain just around 5-10mph today with no gusts expected. That is a major improvement from the 40mph wind gusts that were recorded in some areas yesterday. Tomorrow and Wednesday are expecting more overall cloud coverage and cooler temperatures. A low pressure system looks to sneak by south of us. This will bring cloud coverage for Tuesday and Wednesday, and temperatures in the 50s. There is a small chance for some drizzle tomorrow in our extreme southern communities, but that is not looking likely as of this morning. Wednesday we have a chance to see an isolated afternoon shower, but the chance of that is also very low right now. Most of us will stay dry this week, but temperatures will not be as warm as they should this time of the year.