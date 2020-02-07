Weather Alert Day issued for Sunday

It has been quite sunny and decent all week long, but the cloud coverage and light snow showers are back today. There is a possibility to see a few peeks of sunshine early in the day before cloudy skies take over. We have a chance to see a few flurries and light snow showers, but it won't amount to much at the end of the day. A few areas could see up to a half an inch of snow, while most will just see a few flurries and possibly a dusting. Temperatures will still rise to the low to upper 20s, so it will still be decent temperature wise outside. Saturday looks to remain mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sun at times.

Sunday looks to be the snowiest day of the week ahead. The latest trend still shows the heaviest snowfall in our southern communities. It looks like north of 29 will likely see 1-3 inches of snowfall, and south of 29 looks to bring 3-6 inches with the potential for slightly more in some communities. The snow will clear out overnight Sunday, so Monday could be slick, but roads will continue improving.