First Alert Weather: First Alert Day likely for Tuesday into Wednesday

Big changes are on the way for the first half of the week ahead. After a hot and humid Monday with near record highs, attention then turns to the future path of the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal interacting with a cold front shifting east toward Wisconsin from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

It appears the remnants of Cristobal will be tracking north toward the Badger State Tuesday into Tuesday night. Rain with scattered storms will develop Tuesday afternoon, with heavy rainfall Tuesday night. Some storms Tuesday afternoon into the evening could be strong to severe with damaging winds, torrential downpours, and a risk of an isolated tornado. There may be a lull in the rain Wednesday morning, but as the cold closes in on the region, showers are likely. Winds are going pick up at 20 to 30 mph on Wednesday, gusting up to 50 mph at times. These gusty winds could lead to power outages in the region.

Meantime, rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is possible in much of North Central Wisconsin from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night. This will lead to flooding issues in the region, rising rivers and streams, and perhaps washouts on some roads. There is still more data needed to see where the highest rainfall amounts could be locally, but it is looking like a good bet that it is going to be soggy and windy in the area Tuesday into Wednesday. Be sure to check back for updates.