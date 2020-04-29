First Alert Weather: Showers taper off, windy

The low pressure system that moved through yesterday is stalling out just to our east. This is going to bring more shower activity to the area throughout much of the morning hours. Showers continue to taper off this afternoon, but a few of our eastern and southeastern communities should expect a few afternoon showers as well. Winds will pick up this afternoon as well with winds between 15-25mph. We could also see gusts up to 35 at times later today. Temperatures look to remain below average again today with upper 40s and low 50s, but tomorrow we bring back the warmer temperatures. With the help of mostly sunny skies, temperatures tomorrow will jump back into the low 60s and upper 50s. The strong winds will remain through Thursday, but they look to die down for Friday. The weekend ahead still looks fantastic right now with a good deal of sunshine returning and warm temperatures. Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the weekend with upper 60s and low 70s possible!