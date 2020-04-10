First Alert Weather: A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday into Monday

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday, starting in the afternoon and running through Monday afternoon. A winter storm tracking from the Southern Plains to Lower Michigan Easter Sunday into Monday could produce heavy wet snow in the region, along with strong winds that could lead to power outages.

Rain showers are expected to arrive in Central Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, while snow develops across the Northwoods. The rain may mix with or change to snow central and south during the evening hours. It appears that the entire area should see snow falling Sunday night and on Monday. The heaviest snow is expected to occur from late Sunday evening through Monday morning, causing hazardous conditions for those that have essential travel for work or necessities.

The potential exists for 6" or more of snowfall accumulation from Sunday night into Monday. However, at this time there are still variations in the storm track from one weather model to the next, which means the locations that pick up the most in the way of snowfall are still to be determined. Some models show the heaviest snowfall in the Northwoods, while others focus the higher amounts from Wausau south and east. With such a wide spread of possibilities, it is too soon to provide a narrow range of snowfall in the region, but rather point to the fact that a sizeable snowfall of 6" or more could occur.

Along with the risk of heavy snow, strong winds from the north and northwest on Monday could gust up to 40 mph. With that in mind and the weight of the snow on trees and powerlines, power outages are a good possibility.

Be sure to check back for updates on this potential winter storm as more data become available and a better forecast of how much snow will fall in the region become clearer.