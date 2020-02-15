First Alert Weather: First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday into Monday night

A Presidents' Day snowstorm is on the way for North Central Wisconsin. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared starting late Monday morning and lasting through Monday night for Central Wisconsin, from Wausau onto the south and east.

Low pressure will track from the western Plains through southern Wisconsin on Monday, shifting into lower Michigan Monday night. Snow is anticipated to fall in much of the area starting anywhere from late morning to the early afternoon on Monday. The snow will fall light to moderate at times through the afternoon into the evening hours, while pockets of heavy snow are possible in parts of Central Wisconsin. The snow is forecast to taper off by late evening or a little after midnight. Snowfall is expected to be lighter to the north and west of Wausau with 1-3" of accumulation. Meantime for the rest of the area, snowfall totals of 3-6" are expected.

The track and amount of snowfall can and still could change, so be sure to check back for updates in the 24 to 48 hours on the evolution of this latest winter storm.