First Alert Weather: Milder weather to continue for the holiday week

Milder weather will continue for this upcoming Holiday Week, with temperatures remaining 10-15° above average for this part of December. Travel conditions continue to look very good for most of this week, with the occasional morning fog being one of the few weather concerns in the morning hours the next several days.

One storm system still looks to arrive just in time for the Christmas Holiday and the day after, but with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s, this will come in as mainly a drizzle and light rain producer. Exceptions to that would be a little bit of freezing drizzle late Tuesday night and then again late Wednesday nigth across the northern part of our area.

Cooler weather will return along with some light snowfall for this weekend which will lead to some more seasonal weather returning by Saturday and Sunday. Long term, it still looks somewhat seasonal for the first few days of 2020, but that may be short-lived by the following weekend.