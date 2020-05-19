First Alert Weather: Holiday Weekend Forecast

The unofficial start to summer is this weekend. Memorial Day weekend in recent years has been a toss-up. In 2018 much of the area was in the low 90s for the holiday weekend. Last year on Memorial Day, the high temperature was only 55 degrees.

This year Memorial Day weekend will be closer to normal. Scattered showers are in the forecast on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The smallest chance for showers will be on Saturday. Scattered showers will be possible each day, but temperatures will range for the mid to upper 70s. Check back often as the forecast will change between now and this weekend.