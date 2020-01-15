First Alert Weather: Blustery & cold night

Mostly cloudy, brisk, and cold tonight. Lake effect snow showers in the far north. Lows in the mid to upper single digits. More clouds than breaks of sun on Sunday and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper teens. Sunshine returns on Monday with afternoon readings topping out around 20. Partly cloudy and milder Tuesday with highs in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the low 30s. A chance of a light wintry mix on Thursday with afternoon readings peaking in the low to mid 30s. Mostly cloudy Friday with snow possible late in the day or at night south of Highway 29. Highs in the loe 30s. Morning snow showers south next Saturday, otherwise considerable cloudiness and highs in the upper 20s.