Firm that won Wis. Supreme Court case finds legal issues in Marathon Co. COVID-19 ordinance draft

The president and CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, Dave Eckmann told NewsChannel 7 they hired legal counsel to review Marathon County's proposed ordinance related to COVID-19. He said it is the same firm that ultimately won the Wisconsin Supreme Court case against the state's response to the pandemic.

Thursday, the county executive committee will discuss a proposed ordinance that seeks to bolster the ability for the county health officer to mitigate the coronavirus threat should outbreaks occur.

NewsChannel 7 talked with county board chair, Kurt Gibbs Tuesday who explained it is only a worst-case scenario plan intended for people or entities that choose to endanger the public by not following recommended safety guidelines.

Both Gibbs and Eckmann said the initial conversation the county had with the chamber were positive and met with mutual goals. That changed, however once the draft was released and voted on by the Marathon County Board of Health, then the Health and Human Services Committee, sending it through the process and leading to it being on Thursday's agenda.

Conversations between the county and chamber are ongoing, but Eckmann and the businesses he represents said they had serious concerns, especially since the draft continues to move through the legislative process.

"They've said they're not taking an action; we know that," he acknowledged, "but that's based on what they said."

The state has relaxed some public meeting requirements due to the pandemic, and the county chose back in April to temporarily suspend public comment due to the challenges and inequities remote and virtual meetings pose. Eckmann said that a lack of public comment is dangerous.

"The citizens of this county deserve to have greater transparency to see what's being proposed," he said. "Especially in this environment, as we've opened our economy and businesses are working hard to restart. They're being responsible."

He continued that the chamber has a program to work with businesses to help them meet the expectations of county health. That includes making sure businesses make their customers and employees feel safe and are safe.

"We're there as a partner. We're not an adversary; we're a partner," he stated.

His and businesses' concerns were also that the ordinance was sweeping, had dangerous implications for businesses, and questions of violations of individuals' civil liberties like due process.

After encouragement from businesses for the chamber to continue advocating on their behalf, "that's where we engaged the legal approach to make sure that what we thought was legally questionable, has actually been now determined with a legal opinion," Eckmann explained. "The same firm, by the way, which developed and won the case by the supreme court."

The chamber and other businesses in the county also reached out to the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, which describes itself as "the combined state chamber, manufacturers’ association, and safety council." It noted, while it typically only comments on statewide issues, other counties are looking at drafts like this as they work to come up with their own.

WMC's executive vice president of government relations, Scott Manley sent a statement to the county board opposing the proposal.

“Marathon County’s proposed COVID-19 ordinance is fundamentally flawed, unfair and should be rejected by the county board. Several of the regulations proposed against businesses and citizens conflict with state law and are therefore unlawful. The ordinance gives broad, overreaching and unaccountable authority to a single unelected decision-maker to impose burdens that could have disastrous economic consequences for families and businesses in Marathon County.

“The ordinance’s draconian penalty of $25,000 per day for failure to comply with regulations, many of which are not based in the law, is excessive and likely unlawful. Given the significant legal and policy concerns with the proposed ordinance, the Marathon County Board should reject it, and instead work with stakeholders on a narrowly-focused ordinance that actually complies with the limitations imposed under state law.”

He spoke with NewsChannel 7 with similar concerns to the chambers.

"When you look at what the Wisconsin Supreme Court said last month in their decision, they said Chapter 252 doesn't allow public health regulators to just shut businesses down," he said. "And yet this ordinance says very clearly that the public health officer, a single person, would have the authority, the unilateral authority to just shut down businesses."

He also had concerns that the unelected health officer could impose a fine between $100 and up to $25,000 for every day the entity or person does not comply with the officer's orders. He noted the $25,000 fine exceeds many of Wisconsin's felony penalties and Wisconsin Statute § 252.25 already provides a maximum amount of $500.

It states, "Violation of law relating to health. Any person who willfully violates or obstructs the execution of any state statute or rule, county, city or village ordinance or departmental order under this chapter and relating to the public health, for which no other penalty is prescribed, shall be imprisoned for not more than 30 days or fined not more than $500 or both."

While many counties are in the middle of the same ordinance process, Manley said he has yet to see a draft that WMC can support.

"What we will advocate for is policy responses that, 1) follow the law, 2) achieve public health goals because everybody wants that, but 3) and I would say importantly, ensure that whatever the policy response is will not result in the type of economic hardship and job loss and the destruction of livelihoods that we've seen over the past three months," he explained.

WMC is part of a workgroup created by the Wisconsin Counties Association in order to help review these ordinances and provide scientific best practices along with viewpoints from various stakeholder groups. Gibbs said Tuesday he and those that have worked on the draft plan to recommend that the proposal be sent to that group for review. If changes are made, which Gibbs noted is very possible, the legislative process would begin again, going back at the board of health. He also urged that public comment on this is necessary.

The executive committee will meet Thursday at 4 p.m. You can attend the meeting in person or virtually with the information here. Again, public comment has been suspended for this meeting. If you would like to see Gibb's comments and further explanation of the ordinance, click here.