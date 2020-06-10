Fireworks sales go up as city displays get canceled

The Coronavirus has made changes to everyone’s lives and with summertime in full swing, even many city fireworks displays are being canceled out of precaution, but with that comes higher sales for fireworks stores for personal displays.

“With all the cities canceling, everybody’s been coming in and saying ‘hey we want to be the hero of our backyard or the king on the block,’” Fireworks Country General Manager Tony Bamke said. “Last week we noticed it started to really pick up.”

Bamke has been in the fireworks business for 20 years and he has over 1,000 different fireworks in his store.

With more people buying fireworks for their at-home enjoyment, safety becomes a more prominent issue.

“You don’t want to have any younger children around when you’re doing it,” Hatley firefighter Terry Esker said. “Their job is to sit back and watch it, not do it.”

Esker also said it’s important to remember to stay away from long grass and to pick up any fireworks debris.

Other safety tips that are suggested are to always light your fireworks on a hard surface, wear safety glasses and to stay at least 100 feet back from the fireworks.

With Independence Day celebrations quickly approaching, Bamke hopes people can still find a safe and fun way to celebrate the day despite a change in everyone’s daily lives.

“You know the summer, the way it’s going, it feels like there ain’t no summer with all the festivals canceled, and I understand they’re just taking precautions like everybody else, but it’s a bummer,” Bamke said.

