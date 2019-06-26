Brothers were releasing turtle when boy drowned in Kaukauna pond

UPDATE:

Police say a 12-year-old boy died after he was pulled from a pond near a Kaukauna apartment complex. The boy had been on a trip with his brothers to release a turtle.

Police believe the boy had been in the pond for up to two hours before he was recovered late Tuesday.

At about 9:40 p.m., Kaukauna Police and Firefighters were called to Lamplighter Drive. They arrived to find several people looking in a pond on the grounds of Lamplighter Apartments.

Officers learned that four brothers--ages 7, 11, 11 and 12--had come to the retention pond to release a turtle. One of the boys was on the bank of the pond when he saw two of his brothers struggling in the water.

The boy yelled for help and two apartment residents came running to the pond to help. A woman jumped into the pond and pulled the two boys to safety.

The 12-year-old boy was also in the pond, but no one saw him go under. Rescue crews from Kaukauna Fire, Vandenbroek Fire and the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office Dive Team arrived and started searching the pond. They pulled the 12-year-old boy from the water and took him to a local hospital.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The case remains under investigation.

INITIAL STORY:

Police say a 13-year-old boy pulled from a pond in Kaukauna has died.

Emergency crews were called to find a missing teen just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, at the Lamplight Apartments on Lamp Lighter Drive.

Kaukauna firefighters say they were told a group of kids had been playing in and around a pond near the apartments when the 13-year-old disappeared.

Kaukauna and Vandenbroek firefighters searched the water, while police officers searched the area around the apartments.

Firefighters say they were able to recover the teen from the water, and he was taken to a hospital. Police told Action 2 News Wednesday morning that the teen had passed away.

Action 2 News will continue to follow this developing story.