UPDATE: No injuries during fire at Town of Maine Fire Department

A fire has been reported at the Town of Maine's Fire Department building.

That building is on County Highway WW, at the intersection of County Highway K.

According to a Fire Chief with the Maine Fire Department, no one is injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

NewsChannel 7 crews at the scene say smoke can be seen rising from the top of the building.

The Wausau Fire Department is on scene, and appears to be evaluating the smoke.

The Marathon County Sheriffs Deputies have also responded.

