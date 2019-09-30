Fire destroys barn at Biadasz Farms in Portage Co.

A barn on the Biadasz family farm in the Town of Buena Vista is a total loss after hay caught fire and spread through the building Monday morning.

Firefighters from nine fire departments responded to the fire off County Road EE, just south of County Road D in Portage County.

Responding departments include Plover, Amherst, Rudolph, Stevens Point, Almond, Bancroft, Hull, Stockton, and Park Ridge.

The fire started just after 10:20 a.m. Monday. The cause is still under investigation.

Nobody was injured. A crew of paramedics were on scene to make sure firefighters were hydrated while dealing with the unseasonably warm temperatures.

The Biadasz family has worked tirelessly to educate other farmers on farm safety issues since their son Mike Biadasz died in 2016 after being fatally exposed to hydrogen-sulfide gas while working in a manure pit.