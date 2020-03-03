Fire departments urge ice safety as melting begins

Now that it's warming up, fire departments are warning you not to go out on the ice. This comes after two teenagers fell through the ice on the Wisconsin River near Bridge Street Monday.

SAFER conducts ice rescue training (Photo courtesy of Kristy Chula).

They were able to get out thanks to a Good Samaritan, who extended a tree branch.

The Wausau Fire Department and SAFER say you need to be careful on the water as the ice shanty removal deadline approaches.

"This time of year, especially with everything starting to thaw and freeze overnight, you're going to get those pockets of air," said SAFER firefighter and paramedic Kristy Chula.

While fire departments in the area only do a couple ice rescues every year, they train for a quick response.

“When it happens, it's extremely critical, because you lose body heat very fast," said Captain Darin Westover with SAFER.

"We wear an insulated dry suit, so that we don't get cold, and we can stay in the water for an extended period of time," he explained.

The issue is that you don't know what the water is like under the ice.

"Anywhere that there's river current, the ice isn't going to be safe. Backwater areas, you still might see fishermen, but that doesn't mean all the ice on the river is safe to be on," said Shane Woller, a Wausau Fire Department firefighter and paramedic.

Even in the dead of winter.

"There's never more than a couple inches of ice out on the main river channels throughout the winter, anywhere around town," he said. "People don't realize there's feeder creek springs that feed in there all winter long. No ice is ever completely safe."

Taking several precautions will keep you from putting yourself and first responders in danger.

"Always let somebody know where you are. Never go out there alone," said Chula.

If you do go through ice, be smart about staying safe while you wait for help.

"We also recommend that you have a life jacket on. And if you go through the water, to not take anything off. Those heavy winter jackets are not going to pull you down, they're actually going to trap that water and air, so it's actually going to keep you a little bit warmer," explained Chula.

You should keep an ice pick attached to your jacket when you’re near the ice.

"All it is, is a non-sharpened point. So when you go on the ice, you actually just stick it right in, and you can use it to climb up out of the water," said Chula.

Otherwise, it may be too slippery to get traction.

"Try to get your hands up flat onto that ice, and kick your feet to push yourself up, and then actually roll away from the hole that you went in," she said.

And if you're trying to help someone who's gone into the water, save the water rescue for the fire department and their boats.

"The Good Samaritan who helped the teenagers out was wonderful and smart, they stuck a tree branch out to get those teenagers out which is the perfect thing to do, if you've got a rope, anything like that, put that out there," said Chula.

For more information about the ice conditions, visit the DNR website . The final deadline to remove shanties is March 15th.