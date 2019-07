Three people received non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Sam Stroik said a vehicle heading north on Schofield Avenue crossed the center line, striking a southbound vehicle. The vehicle then crashed into Car Connection.

The crash was reported at 8:33 a.m. The building is on the 1200 block of Schofield Avenue.

Sgt. Stroik said it is still under investigation why the vehicle crossed the centerline.