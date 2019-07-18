Fire damages Stevens Point apartment complex

The Stevens Point Fire Marshal is working to determine the cause of a fire at an 8-unit apartment complex.

A captain tells NewsChannel 7 the fire was reported around 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning at 2640 Bush Court.

The initial call to dispatch stated an air conditioning unit was struck by lightning, however, the cause is still under investigation.

When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke and fire. The fire was under control in about 10 minutes.

It’s unclear how many people lived at the complex, as some units were vacant.

