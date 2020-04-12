Fire burns barn and camper in Norrie

A barn and camper were burnt Saturday off of Pine Road in the Town of Norrie.

Lt. Will Stuart with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office said the property owner was trying to burn a box when the ashes and embers caught the barn and camper on fire. He said this was not the owner's primary residence. No one was hurt.

As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Marathon, Lincoln, Taylor, Oneida, and Vilas Counties are listed as high risk for fire danger. Lt. Stuart reminded community members that the Department of Natural Resources has suspended all burning permits until further notice.

"Therefore, all burning debris in barrels, piles on the ground and grass or wooded areas with annual burning permits in DNR protection areas is prohibited at this time," the notice reads. "If the ground is completely snow-covered and will remain so for the duration of the burn, burning permits are not required and burning is allowed at any time."

It goes on to state, "Emergency responders and firefighters have an increased need to take pandemic precautions so they remain available to continue to protect the public from wildfires and reduce the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate your patience and understanding."