Overnight fire destroys a pub in Waushara County

A fire destroys a pub in Tustin, in Waushara County, on the northwest corner of Lake Poygan.

Pony Creek Pub in Tustin destroyed after fire on the night of Sunday, October 6, 2019. (WBAY Photo)

The pub is on the corner of County Highway H and Center Street.

Fire crews were called about 10:20 Sunday night to the Pony Creek Pub. A Poy Sippi Fire Department deputy chief tells Action 2 News the building was already filled with fire when they arrived.

Firefighters were there most of the night, clearing scene at about 3:00 Monday morning.

But fire crews had to come back about 5:15 a.m. to hose down hot spots that had flared up.

The Poy Sipi deputy chief says nine neighboring departments were called to help fight the fire.

No one was hurt and the cause isn't known.

The business was closed at the time the fire started.

