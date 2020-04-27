Finding COVID-19 information all in one place in real time

The coronavirus crisis has every American in a state of constant flux. What are the latest stats? Are they accurate? How bad is the virus where we live? Trying to separate fact from fiction can be a full-time job. This state of confusion can be costly in a crisis like this when now more than ever fast access to data we need to make critical decisions can mean the difference between life and death.

Whether you’re a small business trying to plan next steps for your company and employees or an individual wanting to know, in real time, what the COVID-19 related statistics are in your community, there’s a new and free tracker that’s geared to help.

The new interactive, global tracker aggregates and cross checks data from several reliable health sources, including the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization. It updates every 10 minutes to give you county-level infection statistics, stay-at-home orders and testing-by-state data in real time.

“We’ve created that instrument panel, that cockpit for you to be able to know exactly what’s going on,” said Josh James, the founder and CEO of the tracker called Domo.

He joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Monday to talk over the phone about how it works and how you can use it, free of charge.

“I think it’s just important when we understand where those hotspots are so we know how safe we need to be in our own communities. And it’s not just about the tests, it’s about who doesn’t have symptoms, so these assessments that you can find are another great way for us to get more information about what’s happening in our own community.”

For more information, visit www.domo.com/gov

