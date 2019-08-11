Final balloon release ceremony for missing Kayla Berg

It has officially been a decade since 15-year-old, Kayla Berg, went missing on August 11. Her mother, Hope Berg, tells NewsChannel 7, Kayla was last seen at a local McDonalds in Antigo after she asked to hang out with friends for her 16th birthday a few days away.

“We are still looking for answers for her family and the community,” said Christine Schacht, Founder of Missing Not Forgotten.

According to police reports, Kayla is believed to have gotten a ride from a friend to Wausau. Since then she has not been seen or heard from. The FBI continues to offer a $20,000 reward in exchange for any information that leads to an arrest in her case. Kayla is still listed as a missing person.

“It’s just unbelievable that it’s been this long,” said Hope Berg at the annual balloon release ceremony. “Somebody knows something. People do not just vanish off the face of the earth.”

Every year since Kayla’s disappearance the community has held a balloon release ceremony in honor of Kayla's memory. However, her family says this will be the last balloon release ceremony.

“Everyone knows I love my daughter,” added Hope. “I'm sure I'll be doing other things to raise awareness about my daughter’s disappearance, but right now I need time for myself to try and heal and recuperate.”

Only a few people have been questioned by police regarding Kayla's disappearance. Those in the community hope that this final balloon release ceremony will provide some sort of closure for a family that continues to wait for answers.

“When I see the balloons go up into the sky, it makes me wonder where they will land and if other people will find them and know they are in remembrance of Kayla Berg,”

For anyone who may know of Kayla's whereabouts, please contact the Antigo Police Department.