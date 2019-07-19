Fill 'er up to send a veteran fishing

An event this weekend is raising money to help local veterans spend a day out on the water fishing.

The Village Crossing gas station and convenience store in Kronenwetter is hosting it's "Take a Vet Fishing" fundraiser.

The organization honors and assists veterans with PTSD by giving them a day of professionally guided fishing.

"We love to give back to the community being a locally, family owned store, we feel that's very important so we want to give back to those that have served. Just a simple thing like putting a fishing pole in a veteran's hand can bring a world of happiness to them," says Village Crossing owner Carrie Sickler.

The event is Saturday from 4PM to 8PM and will feature food, games, raffles and live music by Marty Frei.

