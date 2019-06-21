Fighting teen vaping in schools

One in every five high school students says they've used an electronic cigarette in the past 30 days.

According to the CDC. One in every five high school students says they've used an electronic cigarette in the past 30 days.

That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control. To address local concerns, a group of area schools are getting a grant to help fight the teen vaping epidemic.

Health officials say teen vaping is a massive issue among youth in America. Many school districts don't have the tools or the resources to properly combat it. The Cooperative Educational Service Agency 10 is looking to change that with a grant from the alcohol and other drug abuse program.

Angie Sommers is a Marketing Strategist as CESA 10. She says the grant filled up quickly.

"We offered the grant on a consortium base and sent it out to our 29 districts and in less than 24 hours we were full."

As more schools tackle the issue of teen vaping in schools, many don't know where to start. Fortunately, four schools districts in Western Wisconsin will receive funding to educate students on the dangers of vaping.

"In some of the research I was doing for the grant, it was like 66% had no idea what was in their e-cigarette. And I think 50% didn't know it contained nicotine, 15% had never seen a warning label."

She says for many kids, vaping is seen as the cool thing to do, but they may not know how harmful the craze is.

Lilliam Pinero is a Community Health Educator. She says vapes are not as safe as once thought.

"It's not just flavored water as a lot of people seem to think. There is nicotine in almost all e-cigs and vaping devices."

The problem with vaping devices, like Juul, is the concealability of it. According to Pinero, a Juul can be mistaken for a USB drive or even a pencil led dispenser. Sommer says many of the schools she has spoken with do not directly name vaping devices in their policies.

"A lot of school districts, the policies they have don't include any language on e-cigarette usage."

In some cases, the punishment for getting caught is counter-productive.

"When a student is caught vaping, they're sent home on a 3-day suspension. That doesn't really deal with the issue; in fact they go home and vape."

The grant will provide 16 thousand dollars to the Abbotsford, Augusta, Eleva-Strum, and Owen-Withee school districts. Sommer says a key point in the grant will be to get students involved in the education by offering incentives.

"We’re going to get the students involved and they're going to develop their own marketing materials. They can pad their resume if it goes on the website, they can pad their pockets if they win a gift card and they can pad their pride too."

According to a study in 2017, 23.4% of Eau Claire youth said they vape on a regular basis.To put that in perspective, the state average is 11.6% and the national average is 13.2%. This grant is planned for the 2019-2020 school year.

Ted Kwong, spokesperson for JUUL reached out to WEAU in response to our story providing the following statement:

"JUUL Labs, Inc exists to help adult smokers switch from combustible cigarettes, which remain the leading cause of preventable death around the world. JUUL is an alternative that can help the 34 million adults in this country who still smoke. We do not want non-nicotine users to buy JUUL products, and are committed to preventing underage access to our products. We strongly support raising the national minimum purchasing age for all tobacco and vapor products to 21, and have implemented a comprehensive action plan to combat underage access, appeal, and use of JUUL products.

"We stopped the sale of non-tobacco and non-menthol based flavored JUULpods to our traditional retail store partners over six months ago, enhanced our online age-verification, strengthened our retailer compliance and shut down our Facebook and Instagram accounts while working constantly to remove inappropriate social media content generated by others. We also continue to develop technologies to further restrict underage access with our distributors, at retail establishments and as features of potential new products."