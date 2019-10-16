Fighting hunger in the community in a healthy way

United Healthcare is teaming up with Feeding America to bring healthy foods to people who need it throughout Wisconsin. Wednesday, the group made in Marathon County, handed out meal bags in the Goodwill parking lot in Rib Mountain.

“We know a lot of families may not be starving, but they’re hungry,” said Renee Ladwig-Lathrop, a representative with United Healthcare Community Plan. “They might not have enough food. Maybe mom doesn’t eat so kiddos can have enough on their plate.”

The program is first-come-first-serve, no questions asked. The group of workers and volunteers were out in the Goodwill parking lot from 3 to 5 on Wednesday as a part of their 9th annual “Dinner’s on Us” campaign, which will see the group give away 3,000 meal bags across the state. The meal bags feature fresh vegetables and produce, as well as rice, and have enough food to feed a family of four for four days.

“We really want to make sure people have the opportunity to get as much food as they need,” said Ladwig-Lathrop. “Also make sure that it’s healthy.”

The team will be at the Stevens Point Goodwill Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. and again, it is a first-come-first-serve basis with no questions asked.

