Fighter jets performing annual exercise over north central Wisconsin

Fighter jets are performing annual exercises over several counties in north central Wisconsin, running from August 12 through August 23.

Multiple callers to NewsChannel 7 and the Portage County Sheriff's Office are commenting on the noise, which appears to be from the training on Thursday.

The training, Northern Lightning, includes nearly 1,000 personnel from about 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy and Marine Corps units, according to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.

The exercise is a tactical level, joint training exercise that replicates air battle space and uses F-35, F-22, F-16, EA-18 and C-130 aircraft.

The Wood County Dispatch Center sent out an advisory Thursday stating the annual exercise will operate over a number of counties in the state, including Adams, Clark, Marathon, Portage, Waushara and Wood Counties.