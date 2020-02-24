Feeding Our Future food pantry lets students help fellow classmates

The Mosinee Middle School is on a mission to make sure all their kids are living healthy lives.

Kyle Miller packs bags of food for his fellow classmates to take home over the weekend on Feb 13, 2020. (WSAW Photo).

With their student run Feeding Our Future Food Pantry, the school is able to provide meals and give students opportunities they wouldn’t usually find in a classroom.

Chloe Lemke who helped start the foody pantry when she was in 7th grade said it was always fun to volunteer.

“I really liked to be able to come in and come in here in lunches and study halls and pack the bags and work on it and then seeing kids with the bags and seeing how excited they are,” Lemke said.

While the food pantry originally started as a service-learning project for Dana Kamke’s 7th grade class, Rocky Beinemann the schools Special Education Para-Professional said it now acts as a place for special need students to gain some independence.

“They all have different abilities maybe some can only put one thing in a bag but even if they could just do that, I think it would be a good accomplishment for them,” Beinemann said.

Cole Murray, and 8th grade special education student said the pantry has even inspired him to work at a grocery store when he is older.

Each week the students stock shelves, plan meals and pack bags for students to take home over the weekend. Those bags are then put into nominated students lockers by adult volunteers in the community.

All the food in the pantry is donated by community members, students and even teachers at the school. With an influx of hygiene donations, students have recently put together a ‘code red’ locker for girls to visit anytime they need.

"It feels pretty good to know that I’m helping kids in my community and that kids are getting what they need," said Greta Kamke, a freshman at the Mosinee High School.

Dana Kamke said in the future she hopes to expand the pantry to provide clothing and more to students in need.

“I think when they go to their locker and they see a bag of food on Friday I feel like they know someone’s thinking about them and caring for them,” Kamke said.

