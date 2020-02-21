Feed my Starving Children Mobilepack brings UWSP and community together

Five-hundred Stevens Point Volunteers will pack nearly 110,000 meals this weekend.

The second UW-Stevens Point Feed my Starving Children Mobilepack works to provide nutritious meals to malnourished children around the globe. Groups of community members will start packing bags at the Stevens Point Airport at 1 p.m. on Friday for the cause. Groups will work in 2-hours shifts packing rice, soy and minerals in bags.

The student Health Care Organization of UW-Stevens Point hosts this collaboration among campus and community volunteers.

While the event has all the volunteers they need, they are still on a mission to raise $26,000 for the mobile pack. They will hold a Culver's night on March 3 where 10% of proceeds will go to the Mobilepack.

You can also donate to the Mobilepack here.