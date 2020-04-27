Feed mill collapses in flames

VILLAGE OF BOYD, Wis. -- (WEAU) Multiple crews are responding to a feed mill fire in the Village of Boyd.
According to police, firefighters were called to the Boyd Feed and Supply Feed Mill on Adams Street just before 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.
When they arrived, the building was fully-engulfed in flames and neighbors were evacuated from the area. Much of the structure has collapsed.
We have a reporter at the scene, and will continue to update this breaking story as more information becomes available.