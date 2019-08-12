Feds: Dayton gunman’s friend bought body armor, firearm accessory, magazine

A friend of Dayton mass shooter Connor Betts bought Betts’ body armor, a gun accessory and a 100-round double drum magazine, according to federal authorities.

Betts, 24, opened fire with a .223 rifle in Dayton’s Oregon District killing nine and injuring dozens more.

Ethan Kollie, 24, of Kettering, has been charged with federally lying on federal firearms forms in order to purchase weapons and with illegally possessing those weapons.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman stressed there is no allegation that Kollie intentionally participated in planning of the shooting.

According to Glassman, federal agents first interviewed Kollie on Aug. 4 in connection with the mass shooting earlier that day in Dayton.

During that interview, Kollie allegedly told agents that he likes guns and currently owns a handgun and a micro Draco pistol.

He also indicated that he purchased body armor and a firearm component for Betts earlier this year.

Kollie agreed to allow agents to search his home, and while inside, they say they smelled marijuana and observed in plain sight a bong and the Drago pistol.

During a second interview on Aug. 8, Kollie told to agents that he and Betts had done “hard drugs," marijuana and acid together four or five times a weeks during 2014 and 2015. When asked how often he used drugs in the past year and a half, Kollie said he smokes marijuana every day and has done so since he was 14.

The affidavit says that Kollie also told agents he uses psychedelic mushrooms, which he grows in his residence, and “micro-doses” on a constant basis, stating it gives him energy and is “fun.”

Kollie allegedly told agents he lied on ATF Form 4473 while purchasing firearms, specifically while answering question 11e that asks, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” Kollie checked the “no” box.

According to the affidavit, Kollie acknowledged purchasing three items used by Betts during the Aug. 4 mass shooting: body armor, upper receiver that was attached to the AM-15 weapon, and a 100-round double drum magazine.

Kollie said he bought the items for Betts and stored them at his apartment to help Betts hide them from his parents.

Kollie and Betts allegedly assembled the AM-15 in Kollie’s apartment about 10 weeks ago.

Approximately six to eight weeks ago, Kollie obtained the drum magazine. At that time, Betts took the magazine, the assembled weapon and the body armor.

Agents returned to Kollie’s apartment with a federal search warrant and recovered the micro Drago pistol, a Taurus Model PT111 G2A semi-automatic pistol, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana and mushrooms believed to contain Schedule 1 Controlled Substances.

Possessing a firearm as an unlawful user of a controlled substance is a federal crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Making a false statement regarding firearms carries a potential maximum sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment.

Kollie is currently in custody and will appear in federal court in Dayton at 3 p.m. on Wednesday for a detention hearing.

