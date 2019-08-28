Federal charges filed against Stevens Point man, accused of threatening police

Federal charges have been filed against a Stevens Point man for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The Department of Justice announced the charge against 29-year-old David Tejeda Wednesday. He's also charged with making terrorist threats, and illegally possessing a firearm and body armor in Portage County.

During a probable cause hearing earlier this month, NewsChannel 7 learned that Tejeda is accused of threatening to kill several police officers on August 2nd. Prosecutors say he sent the threats to his ex-girlfriend through a private message on Instagram.

Investigators said his ex-girlfriend told police she was sent a photo of an officer at a Kwik Trip with Tejeda reportedly stating he was going to kill that officer and several other people.

"The defendant had made statements saying I quote ‘I dare you to call the cops. I hate law enforcement officers. It's going to end with several people dead including me. I have a bulletproof vest and an AK-47 locked and loaded,” said Portage County District Attorney Louis Molepske.

Tejeda's ex-girlfriend called the Kwik Trip store to inform them and the clerk handed the phone to the officers. Tejeda was later pulled over by police during a high-risk traffic stop and was arrested. During the investigation, police recovered an AK-47, ammunition and ballistic vest at his home.

Tejeda remains in Portage County Jail on a $300,000 cash bond.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to be held Sept. 3 at 3 p.m.