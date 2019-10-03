Federal, State and Local officials to announce charges in long-term drug investigation

Details are expected to be released Thursday afternoon about a long-term drug investigation involving special agents from the FBI.

A press conference about the case is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Wausau.

At the press conference, United States Attorney Scott C. Blader, Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon, FBI Special Agent in charge Robert Hughes, and representatives of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Marathon and Lincoln County Sheriffs’ Offices, and Wausau Police Department will announce charges in the investigation.

