Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation to begin April 26

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation could be paid to Wisconsin residents next week.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, FPUC is a temporary emergency increase of $600 per week in unemployment benefits. FPUC provides an additional payment to individuals who are collecting benefits from ANY of the following programs:

• Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI), including:

o Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE)

o Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Service members (UCX)

• Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

• Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

• Work-Share (STC)

• Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA)

Payments will start the week of April 26.

The DWD reports there is no additional action you need to take beyond filing your weekly claims as long as you remain eligible for unemployment. The benefit will be retroactively provided to individuals, beginning with the week ending April 4.

The benefit will be included as part of your regular unemployment benefit payments. Funds you receive as a result of this stimulus package will not impact your income eligibility as it is not considered earned income.

