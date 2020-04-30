Favre believes Rodgers will finish "elsewhere"

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre believes that Aaron Rodgers will ultimately finish his career playing for a team other than the Packers.

Favre gave that opinion on the Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday.

Favre told Eisen he spoke with Rodgers after the drafting of Love.

“Aaron and I get along great, and I did talk to him. I'm not going to talk about all that we talked about, but he was ... let's just say surprised that they went in that direction,” said Favre. He also noted that quarterbacks move on to other teams more than they did in the past.

“Tom Brady and myself, Joe Montana, and Peyton Manning just to name a few, have finished their career elsewhere. I think you are going to see that trend more and more, and I think Aaron will finish somewhere else. I don't know this for certain, but I guarantee you, it's got the wheels turning in Aaron's mind. If that's the case, then that means there's a chip on his shoulder towards the organization that otherwise was not there. All he needs is a reason other than this reason to expedite that."

The 36-year old Rodgers still has 4 years remaining on his massive contract, with prohibitive salary cap numbers through 2022.

Any exit strategy would have to including some financial finesse, if that is what the Packers or Rodgers eventually want to do.

It was 15 years ago that Favre watched the Packers draft his eventual successor in the first round.

But, the Packers didn't trade up to draft Rodgers, a presumptive number one overall pick, who fell into their lap while their future Hall of Famer was annually flirting with retirement.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst, and Head Coach Matt LaFleur were aggressive in acquiring Love for the future, swapping first round picks and sending a 4th round pick to Miami to move up 4 spots in the first round to draft the quarterback.

That doesn't help Rodgers in the present, according to Favre. “Green Bay is not going anywhere without Aaron Rodgers in the next few years. If he plays like we expect him to play, they got a shot, with or without a first round receiver, he's that good. So I would do all I could to not burn that bridge, and I don't think that they did that. I think that they burned a bridge that is going to be hard to overcome. At some point, I think it will rear its' ugly head."

"Our situations are so similar at this point in our careers." -@BrettFavre acknowledges the parallels with him and @AaronRodgers12 at end of #Packers run: pic.twitter.com/NbE5wOwBmt — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 29, 2020

The relationship between Rodgers and Love will be heavily scrutinized going forward, just as the relationship between Favre and Rodgers was 15 years ago. Love himself said Rodgers reached out to him after the draft.

"I'm not surprised that he reached out to Jordan, being in a similar situation himself 15 years ago," Favre said. "And we had a great relationship in spite of -- I wouldn't say it took a turn for the worst when I left, but he was basically caught up in the middle of a hornet's nest, if you will. I don't foresee that happening here. I think Aaron will do whatever. It's not his job to mentor Jordan Love. This discussion went on when I left Green Bay. It's not the head guy's job to mentor the next guy. That guy's ultimately there to take your spot. Now, if Jordan were to ask, 'Can I watch extra film with you?' I would be shocked if Aaron said no. I think he would go over and beyond to help, but he's not going to go out of his way, and I can't blame him."