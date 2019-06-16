Father's Day Car Show brings people from all over to Wausau

On Sunday the annual Father’s Day Classic Car show held on the 400 Block of downtown Wausau drew more than 100 families from around Wisconsin. For many families, attending this event is a traditional way to celebrate Father’s Day weekend with their dad.

“This is just another one of those special events that make Wausau a great place to live,” stated Mayor Robert Mielke. “And to have it on Father’s Day makes it even more special.”

As part of the Summer Kick-off weekend in Wausau, dads were encouraged to view nearly 100 cars on display from several generations. This year there were no requirements for how old or new the cars needed to be and anyone could register their vehicle.

“We have about 92 cars this year,” said Madison Nowak, Executive Director of Wausau Events. “Last year we had 68 so we are definitely growing.”

Aside from looking at the cars, those walking through the exhibit were able to vote for their favorite car. Owners of the cars that won received a gift card.