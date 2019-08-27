Father-son fight over cabbage ends in shooting in Menasha

It started as an argument between a father and son over cooking cabbage. It ended with shots fired at a house in Menasha.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, police were called twice to a home on Abbey Avenue. The first call involved a fight involving cabbage and a meat cleaver.

The father, a 55-year-old man, told officers that he confronted his 31-year-old son over "cooking cabbage late at night." The dad said his son beat him up and threatened to kill him with a knife.

Neighbors heard the fight and reported seeing the son "wielding a meat cleaver and rope" before fleeing the scene.

That night, the father reported gunshots outside the home. Bullet holes were found in a vehicle and garage.

Police located the suspect and took him into custody. He was taken to Winnebago County Jail and booked on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Battery and Damage to Property.

Police say they found a gun with the same caliber used in the shooting.

Menasha Police say they are not releasing the name of the suspect because he has not been formally charged.