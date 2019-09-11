Father of infant who died in Jackson County arrested

Jackson County sheriff's officials say they have arrested the father of an infant who died last week.

WEAU-TV reports Armas Cravins II could face multiple charges, including second-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child resulting in death and neglecting a child.

Investigators said the baby’s mother called 911 on Sept. 4 saying she found her 2-month-old baby was dead. Sheriff's officials began investigating.

Deputies arrested the 32-year-old father of the infant girl Tuesday about 5 p.m. on a possible charge of second-degree reckless homicide and child neglect resulting in death.

He's been booked into the Jackson County Jail.

