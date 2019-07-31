Father facing charges after toddler left in car for 10 hours

The Everest Metro Police Department says a toddler is hospitalized after being left in a vehicle for 10 hours.

Police said it happened Sunday. They responded to a 911 call from a man requesting an ambulance in Schofield.

The first responding officer was directed to a mother holding a young child in her arms. It was reported that the 2-year-old child was left in the car by the child’s father from 2 a.m. to noon.

The child was transported to St. Clare’s Hospital by Riverside Ambulance and later flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield.

