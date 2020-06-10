Father expected to make first court appearance in deaths of Kaukauna kids

A man arrested in the killings of his two children in Kaukauna is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Matthew Beyer was arrested last week in the deaths of William Beyer, 5, and Danielle Beyer, 3.

As Action 2 News first reported Friday, police recommended two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide to the Outagamie County District Attorney's Office. Official charges have yet to be filed. That could happen Wednesday.

Details of the allegations against Beyer are expected to be released in a criminal complaint. Action 2 News will update this story as soon as we get the document.

Police say the Beyer children were found in a duplex in the 1200 block of Crooks Ave on Feb. 17. They had what police described as "intentionally inflicted injuries." Investigators have never released information on an exact cause of death.

Someone made a 911 call from inside the home reporting the children were in need of help. Police have not said who made that call.

"We want to thank the community for their cooperation and patience during the investigation of this incident," reads a statement from the Kaukauna Police Department.

In March, Matthew Beyer started a GoFundMe for burial expenses for the children. That fundraiser was closed after raising $100.

An obituary for the children remembered them as curious and smart.

"Will and Dani were inseparable. Will was Dani's protector and Dani always looked up to Will. They were both always smiling with their great big smiles and were just happy to always be together," reads the obituary.