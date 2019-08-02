Fox Valley business looks to link families with new senior living option

As people get older, their living situations might need to change. In the Fox Valley, there will be a new option for families wanting to live outside of assisted living or a nursing home.

Greg Cops and his father, Tom, are just getting started, but Tom has been thinking of ways to help the elderly and disabled for some time.

"I took that idea, and with the help of many other friends, family,” said Tom, owner of Seniors First Remodeling, we kind of developed this linked living idea.”

Linked Living Homes will be built on the Cops' production site in Kaukauna then added to a family's home.

The typical model is made up of two 10-foot by 14-foot sections. It includes a bathroom, bedroom, kitchenette and possibly a small living area – all created with accessibility in mind. Tom and Greg say they can even incorporate smart technology to help those with mobility issues maintain more independence.

The linked home is attached to the main family home through a hallway, but whoever lives in the Linked Living Home can also have their own independent entrance and exit. It can also be customized by adding more or less sections to provide the right amount of space needed for each customer.

"It's not just for seniors. Really, any family member that wants to be close, be connected, but have that independence. That's what we're all about," said Greg.

Each linked home will take about two months to make. A base model costs about $73,000, which Tom and Greg say is less costly than other options, like assisted living or nursing homes, in the long term.

"It's an affordable option for families that want to take care of their loved ones,” said Greg.

But beyond a more affordable option, it's one that allows families to stick together.

"We're linking homes, but more importantly we're linking families together," said Greg.

“Anything we [Seniors First Remodeling] do will be a Linked Living Home at this point, just because we see such, such a need,” said Tom.

The homes are completely removable when they are no longer needed. For more information contact Greg Cops by emailing him at gregory@linkedlivinghomes.com or calling him at 920-903-0919. More information can also be found at their company website. CLICK HERE

