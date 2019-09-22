Father and son cheer for each other in powerboat racing finals

The Wisconsin Grand Prix powerboat racing finished on a high note at Sunday’s finals in Wausau, with 35 boats racing this weekend in three classes. Boat racers zipped by spectators at Bluegill Bay Park hoping to claim a title in the third annual competition.

"This has got everything you could ever want in a race course," said driver Jim Robb.

The powerboat racer traveled from Michigan to compete.

"I've been racing since 1977," he said.

Jim is racing his Formula 1 tunnel boat Sunday.

"They glide on a cushion of air and they go 110, 115 miles an hour, three and a half, four Gs in the corner when you turn," Robb said, describing the feeling of being inside the boat.

His devotion to racing runs in the family.

"I started out in the J hydro class, my dad got me involved in that, so I've been racing pretty much every year since then," he said.

His father began racing in the 1950s and 60s. He's been boat racing for more than 40 years, but the most special part about the sport is sharing it with his father who came before him, and his son, who raced Sunday, too.

"We get to travel, we work together on the stuff on it, so it's something him and I really relate with, and it's a special bond. It's something I want to keep going on or if I ever have kids I want to share the same thing with them," his son Jimmy Robb said.

"Traveling and racing with Jimmy is probably the highlight of what I do," Jim Robb said.

And this year is different.

"My dad passed this year, so he's missing out on all this, but it's incredible," Jim Robb said.

