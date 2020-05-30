Fatal drowning under investigation in Lincoln County

The Lincoln County Sheriff's office is investigating a fatal drowning that occurred early Saturday morning in the town of King.

A press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's office says that dispatch received a call of a boater who was missing from a capsized canoe on Lake Alice in the town of King around 1:30 Saturday morning.

Dive teams from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Oneida County Sheriff's Office and Tomahawk Fire Department were able to locate the missing boater at approximately 8:30 Saturday morning.

The victim was found to have succumbed to drowning and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information regarding the incident is expected to be released on Sunday.