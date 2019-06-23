1 dead in Oneida Co. car crash

On Sunday, June 23, 2019, at approximately 2:22 p.m., the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a vehicle versus tree crash on County Highway H.

The caller reported that the vehicle was on fire. Citizens on scene attempted to get into the vehicle but were unable to due to the fire. Once the fire was extinguished, one person was found in the vehicle deceased. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time so that the family can be notified of the death.

Oneida County Deputies along with Vilas County Deputies, the Oneida County Ambulance, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Sugar Camp Fire Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is completing the accident report. The Wisconsin State Patrol is completing a reconstruction of the accident.