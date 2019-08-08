National Weather Service surveying Green Bay for possible tornado

The National Weather Service is surveying storm damage in Green Bay for a possible tornado.

Trees and power lines down on Green Bay's Cass Street. Aug. 8, 2019. (WBAY Photo)

NWS meteorologist Jeff Last tweeted Thursday morning that he would be out surveying damage on Green Bay's east side.

Last says the last tornado to hit the area was Sept. 13, 2005.

A one-two punch of powerful, fast-moving storms crossed Northeast Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon and evening, knocking down trees and knocking out power.

A member of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office reported a funnel cloud near Ripon at 8:25 Wednesday night, triggering a tornado warning for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties. There are no reports of damage so far.

A few hours earlier, Brad Spakowitz said VIPIRMax indicated rotation in the storm winds in Bellevue, a Green Bay suburb. There's no confirmation there was a tornado but it may be reviewed by a National Weather Service team.

Police and fire departments are advising drivers to avoid the area East Mason Street near Cass Street. Witnesses reported trees down for a two- to four-block radius. The sign outside Timsan's Japanese Steakhouse toppled, and police cars blocked off where power lines were down and a utility pole snapped. Police urge drivers to use Main Street instead.

People who were enjoying a meal at Happy Joe's Pizza, across the street from Timsan's, told us how they were alerted to the storm.

"All of a sudden I hear her scream 'Oh my god, oh my god' and came inside," Nakita Damp of Green Bay described, "and the lights, the power went out like, soon after."

"She yelled, 'Get down!' so we all got down, and we looked out the window and we saw a swirl of branches and debris. You can see behind us the wreckage," Brian Hurlbut said.

"We've been in business here 33 years, my husband and I, and never anything like this. I mean, we've had little things but nothing... this... this is scary. I'm just happy everybody was safe," restaurant owner Terri Hanold said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Wisconsin Public Service reported 10,000 homes and businesses without power, including 5,700 in Green Bay. The outages peaked at 12,000 customers in Green Bay. WPS says crews will work through the night, anticipating their work will be completed Thursday afternoon.

Hail the size of golf balls fell near Coleman, the National Weather Service reported. One-inch hail, the size of a quarter, fell in Appleton and north of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and so much hail in a backyard in Lakewood that it looked like snow.

A 71 mile per hour wind gust was recorded in Oshkosh just before 8 p.m.

Downed trees are reported in Brussels, Bear Creek, Chilton, Little Sturgeon, Navarino, Laona, Luxemburg, Redgranite, and viewers sent us photos of damage in Bellevue, De Pere.

Flooding is another danger of the storm. Law enforcement reported flooding from Luxemburg to Algoma, and we've seen street flooding where storm drains were overwhelmed by downpours. Authorities reported most of the flooding in Algoma subsided by 10 p.m.

People are reminded not to come near any downed power lines because they might still be energized and don't try to drive through flooded streets.



