Farmers scramble to plant cover crops by USDA Thursday deadline

With only a few days notice, some area farmers scrambled over the last couple days to get in the last of their cover crops for the season after the USDA announced they would be eligible to participate in the market facilitation funding (MFP) if entered by August 1.

Cover crops are grown to protect and enrich soil, and now the USDA announced they will accept those crops under the funding designed to provide tariff relief to farmers impacted by the trade war with China.

"Within the last couple weeks we just found out that in order to get the MFP payment, that we would have to plant a cover crop," Town of Franzen John Hoffman explained. "That doesn't give you much time to scramble to get the field worked up--if it's dry enough, which, some of our fields have water standing in them."

While crops planted now won't be harvested, they're used to protect the soil from weeds, Town of Franzen farmer John Hoffman explained to us.

He adds that he's been told the cover crops won't be eligible for the full $36/acre MFP payment offered to Marathon County farmers for non-specialized products. As a result, he says it's costing him about double to plant compared to what he'll get for the crop.

