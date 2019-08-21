Farmers learn valuable lessons to make the most out of their crops

Farmers rely on their crops for their bottom line. Having the best equipment and knowledge can help producers get the highest possible yield.

But low commodity prices and tariffs on crops like soybeans, have hit producers' bottom line.

"This has been a very challenging year for farmers," said Shawn Conley, state soybean and small grain specialist at UW Madison.

John and Kevin Lewandowski own a family farm in Thorp. John said the issues with low prices and tariffs have hit home.

"We have no control of it, so you take what you can get," John said.

Weather this season has also been a challenge, leading to a late planting season.

"We can control the planting and the fertilizing and the weed control, but we can't control the price, so we got to try to do whatever we can do to try and make a profit," John added.

What crop farmers can do, however, is make sure they're adapting to changes in farm technology.

"The use of technology and where it's going and what's available and what guys are going to have to do to survive in this market," said Kevin.

On Wednesday, farmers got a chance to see firsthand how variation in soil conditions, seed placement and equipment can improve their end product.

Paul Krautkramer, who owns a farm just outside of Marathon, returned for a second year to the crop tour field day.

"You're always looking for yield and ways of doing it, and coming out here you actually see the differences," Krautkramer said.

Forty acres of side-by-side planter trials in soybeans and corn allowed comparison between things like fertility treatments and planting depths.

"We're just looking at opportunities for farmers to tweak their management systems so they can best, not only increase yield, but decease input cost to, again, go over that ever-elusive return on investment," Conley explained.

Another lesson was on controlling weeds like waterhemp, that can spread rapidly in soybean fields.

"With combines, combing of the fields, just moving seeds around, as well as equipment moving back and forth in the fields," Conley added.

"You look back from year to year, and you just try to improve on it," Krautkramer said.