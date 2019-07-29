Farm to Fork: Black garlic and beverages

As part of the weekly segment Farm to Fork, Sunrise 7 features local farmers or chef celebrating locally sourced food.

This week's produce of the week was Black Umami Garlic created by Chef Joe Thomas. To show us how to use it in a delicious Bloody Mary was co-owner of the Time Keepers Distillery in Wausau, Dan Weber.

Timekeeper will host a release event Monday pairing the drink along with a new food menu item using black garlic as well.

Black and Bloody Umami

• Muddle one clove of Black Umami garlic in the bottom of a boston shaker. Then, add the following ingredients:

• 1.5 ounces Timekeeper Distillery Vodka.

• 4.25 ounces tomato juice

• 3/8 ounce Lemon Juice

• 1/8 ounce Lime Juice

• 1/4 ounce Worcestershire

• 1/4 ounce A1

• 2-3 Dashes Tobasco

• 1/8 ounce Pickle Juice

• Celery salt and black pepper to taste.

Shake contents in a Boston Shaker for 18-22 seconds over ice. Pour contents into Collins glass. Garnish with cheese curd, pickle and pearl onion.

