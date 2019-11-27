Family scores ultimate Turkey Bowl game at Lambeau Field with Brett Favre

Many of us have fond memories of watching Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers carve up the Lions on Thanksgiving. No. 4 made one family's football dream a reality by hosting them for a "Turkey Bowl" at Lambeau Field.

Football fan Makenna Leyden of Denver, Colorado, won the #NFL100 Experience of a Lifetime contest. The prize was hosting a "Turkey Bowl" football game at historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Leyden gathered her friends and family to play and cheer from the stands. This is part of tradition for the family. They've played a Thanksgiving family football game for the past 44 years.

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre served as Offensive Coordinator. Packers Linebacker Rashan Gary gave the family a pre-game pep talk.

