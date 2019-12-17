Family of Frank Frye searches for answers 50 years after his murder

Saturday marks 50 years since the unsolved murder of Frank Frye.

Frank Frye holds his granddaughter, Lori.

It is the second oldest cold case open at the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

Lori Dollevoet and Dee Sim hold fond memories of their grandfather, Frank Frye.

"Our parents were divorced when I was five, and he was like the new dad in a lot of ways," said Sim. "I mean, he's the one that taught me to ride a bike."

After retiring from the Appleton Police Department in 1959, Frye went on to work as a clerk and night watchman at some area motels including the Embassy Motor Lodge off of former Highway 41 and County BB.

That is where he went for his shift in the early morning hours of December 21, 1969.

"He went into work like normal that day or evening, and it was the next morning, I think around 10, my mom got the phone call," said Dollevoet.

"A passerby observed a body laying on the side of the road," said Lt. Chris Braman, a detective with the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office. "He had, back then, no cell phone, so he had to walk to a nearby farm, call the police, the police came out."

Frye died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Newspaper articles the days following the murder describe him being shot at "close range, very close range."

Further investigation suggest he was murdered as part of a robbery at the motel where $263 had been stolen during the night.

"It was always confusing, too, that there was a robbery there, but not all the money was taken which left us wondering: if you're going to steal, why wouldn't you take all of the money?" asks Dollevoet.

Frye's funeral was held days later on Christmas Eve.

"It's hard for the family, but then it being Christmas too, it made it that much harder," said Dollevoet.

"Anytime it's something like that, you can be right back there in a split second and just feel it all over again," said Sim.

Fifty years later, Sim and Dollevoet feel like they have been left with more questions than answers.

"None of it ever seemed to fit together in a nice little package, and even when we heard somebody come up with some sort of theory, it was like, 'Yeah, but what about __," said Sim.

Braman says investigators pursued leads in this case over the years and performed DNA testing on items found at the scene; however, in the end, he says that information went nowhere.

"With all of the information we've had from the original reports and any new leads or tips that we've gotten, those have been exhausted that we've found," he said. "They've talked to everyone that's been named that they could identify or that was still alive."

As the years pass, Braman says both investigators familiar with the case and possible suspects die. He does feel confident, however, that there are still people out there who know information that could help solve this case.

"We're always hopeful that if they change their mind, or as they get older and maybe don't want to live with that guilt or that knowledge anymore, we're always hopeful that someone will come back and maybe be a little more cooperative than they were the first time around," said Braman.

This Christmas, both Dollevoet and Sim ask once again for that gift of information to finally know what happened in the early morning hours of December 21, 1969.

"Come forward. If there was anyone that's going to hurt you back then, they're probably not around," said Dollevoet.

"Grandpa was always about doing what was right. So, do what's right and help out," said Sim.

Anyone with information about the murder of Frank Frye is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office at 920-236-7300.

"Knowing what happened isn't going to change, but I don't know," said Sim. "People always talk about that magic word closure. I don't know if there would be some closure or not. How do you know after 50 years?"