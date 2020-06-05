Family, friends hope to bring 'Justice for Kozee'

The family of a central Wisconsin woman says they're looking for justice after her death on an Indian reservation in Nebraska.

Friends and family of Kozee Decorah held signs and photos outside the Marathon County Courthouse, Friday.

Kozee's fiance, Jonathan Rooney has been charged with manslaughter in her death.

"We just want justice for our little sister being murdered. Her killer is only being charged with manslaughter. But, we really want people to know her name and know that she was a sister, an auntie, a daughter. She was really loved and she was a mother. She had 3 beautiful babies," Myah Decorah, Kozee's sister said.

22-year-old Kozee Decorah attended Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School before moving to Nebraska.

Rooney is accused of killing Decorah on May 16th and burning her body.

