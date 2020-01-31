Family celebrates Wausau woman's 90th birthday with a billboard

What do you a woman who has everything for her 90th birthday? That's the question Char Hafeman had when coming up with a way to celebrate her mother-in-law.

Ruthann Hafeman, from Wausau, is a very humble woman and gave her daughter-in-law strict restrictions on how to celebrate this milestone. Char and her husband decided on putting up a billboard on busy Grand Avenue.

"I didn't want any party, any gifts, any cards," Ruthann said.

"I thought, she couldn't take this down or take it back," Char replied. "She's just a wonderful woman and everyone should know her."

Ruthann is not one for the spotlight, but her selflessness makes her shine. In fact, when she heard NewsChannel 7 wanted to do a story about her, she was less than thrilled, but kindly let us follow her along and share the good things she's doing.

She spends her time volunteering at Bethesda Thrift Shop and Mount View Care Center. She spent a lot of time there caring for her husband who had dementia until he died two years ago. She said the time she spent there inspired her to continue doing so but in a volunteer capacity.

"I am a runner," Ruthann said. "I bring my clients to have their hair done every Friday morning."

Recently, she discovered her Wausau High School classmate, JoAnn Jesse at the center and ensures she visits and spends time with her and others at the center outside of her volunteer duties.

"Oh, we had good times," JoAnn said.

"You bet," Ruthann replied.

"Very good times," JoAnn continued.

When Ruthann was growing up, she said she wanted to become a nurse. She also worked on a farm, "so I was always caring for someone," she said.

"I get so much more out of this than any of the clients do," she said. "I always have."

Her light shone bright a year ago too when her niece signed her up for the Silver Pageant in Wausau. Her reaction to her niece doing that, was very similar to her reaction to the billboard, with many people reaching out to her with gratitude for the kindness she's shown over the years.

"I was overwhelmed," she huffed. "At first I was very upset that something was being done, but like I say, after all the people saying it and enjoying it, I guess it was very nice."

"She does so much for other people and she basically, since I met her 30 years ago, 35 years, truthfully has made me the kind of person I want to be," Char said. "She means everything to me."

"Isn't that lovely," Ruthann smirked.

"Sassy, she's sassy," Char exclaimed.

Char says she's already brainstorming ideas for Ruthann's 100th birthday, and as long as there's a clear day, she's thinking sky writing.